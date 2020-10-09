BARKER — Love Always Equine Sanctuary will host its second annual open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 on the grounds at 2305 Carmen Road. The sanctuary was founded by Eileen Coleman and is a farm for animals including horses, donkeys and ponies that are in the last stages of their lives.
The first open house was a great success, drawing about 200 visitors, according to Coleman.
“The open house was really just to let people know we’re here and what our mission was,” she said. “We were able to make four months of expenses. We made over $4,700. … people who come every year can see how we’ve expanded, upgrades we’ve made. We’ve had a couple large fundraisers, so we’ve been able to make some really big improvements.”
The sanctuary also received a $5,000 grant from the Laura J. Niles Foundation.
One of the first animal to make LAES his home was 30-year-old Leroy, skinny as a rail. Coleman knew she could make the horse’s last years happy and healthy.
“Horses live 25 to 30 years. It was a neglect case where his people were getting older, like late 70s, and they couldn’t take care of him," Coleman said. "He got really skinny, because he wasn’t getting fed when he was supposed to, but he is just a love bug. He used to race, but right now he just loves people and he likes to give hugs and he falls asleep on people’s heads.”
Last year, LAES sheltered five horses and four goats. Presently it's home to 10 horses including ponies, three donkeys and the four goats. Two pole barns are up on the grounds for them.
Ahead of this year's open house, Coleman announced a collaborative project with Medina Central School District dubbed “All 4 Mustangs,” which will pair local volunteers with students to promote a habitat for four wild mustangs in June of 2022.
The mustang is the Medina school mascot. The students will be doing the marketing and accounting, and working on getting sponsors, Coleman said.
“I have 48 acres. We’re going to develop 12 acres out there, build a fence and bring four wild mustangs to live there. We’re going to leave them as wild as possible,” Coleman said.
The sanctuary has received an outpouring of support from the community. Local businesses have contributed wood for fences and posts, and area residents are looking to volunteer around the animals. Shelley Henderson has been coming in every week for a day since the pandemic reached New York.
“Every single animal has its own personality,” Henderson said. ”You get used to them, you get used to knowing what they like and don’t like. I have a soft spot for Leroy.”
For Coleman, the sanctuary is the endpoint of a lot of planning.
“I’ve always loved horses, I’ve always tried to figure out what my retirement plan would be and I wanted to do something with horses, because I’ve worked in medical for 27 years now,” Coleman said. “So, I worked hard, I work three days a week in the office and I’m here four days of the week. I just love them."
Coleman said that as the pandemic continues, many animals are finding themselves without a home. She encourages those who do have horses to think long-term for their animals.
“We get three to four calls a week for horses and people will just dump their horses now. They think they’re not rideable anymore, let’s find a retirement home for them,” Coleman said. “It’s very difficult for horses at 25 to change where they are, and they love their humans. We’ll love them, but you got to plan for that.”
