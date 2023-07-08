A lot has changed at the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier over the past three decades.
The organization has undergone multiple name changes, undertaken several housing projects and provided crucial assistance to countless women and children in the community.
The steady foundation of all that change and development is the organization’s leadership, starting with longtime CEO Kathy Granchelli.
Now, that leadership will be one of the next changes the organization undergoes when Granchelli retires on December 1.
Granchelli said she has always been inclined to look towards the future more than the past. However, her impending retirement has presented an opportunity to do something she has rarely done since she started as CEO in 1994: look back on the changes she has overseen.
“It’s funny, sometimes I walk out of Carolyn’s House and I look back and say ‘Oh, wow, that was a big thing,’ But you don’t think about that while you’re doing it,” Granchelli said.
Carolyn’s House, in Niagara Falls, provides safe and supportive housing for homeless women and children, and in many ways it’s central to assessing Granchelli’s tenure.
The project, which included preservation-minded rehabilitation of an old Vincentian house, was born out of identifying a “huge concern” for housing soon after she became CEO, Granchelli said.
“We really try to evaluate what women need right now, where they are and then reflect our services for that,” she said.
According to Mary Brennan-Taylor, vice president of programs, projects such as Carolyn’s House had the YWCA of Niagara living its mission of empowering women and eliminating racism.
“With Kathy, it really became much more than words on an annual report,” Brennan-Taylor said. “It became a blueprint for every strategic decision that was made for this agency. Every single one of those things have her fingerprint on it.”
Those who have worked most closely with Granchelli attribute the YWCA’s growth to her understanding of issues that affect the people in the community that the agency strives to serve.
“She is incredibly smart and really in tune with our community and the needs of women and children,” YWCA Board of Directors co-president Christine Weeks said.
Fellow board co-president Jackie Davis added that Granchelli’s stable leadership and personality were a steadying presence through the various projects and issues the organization faced.
“Nothing ever seemed to rattle or rock her, even when dealing with issues such as domestic violence or homelessness,” Davis said.
Granchelli’s colleagues believe that her stable leadership will encourage as smooth a transition as possible while the search for the next CEO is conducted.
“The new person coming in will be able to dig in as opposed to putting out fires,” Weeks said.
While Granchelli is unsure of her post-retirement plans, she knows she will remain involved in the community in some capacity.
Among her credits as CEO, Granchelli said one thing she never did was give up when financial obstacles or other troubles presented themselves. That is the main piece of advice she would like to pass on to her successor.
“You just can’t give up because someone says you can’t do it or you don’t have the money or you’re not in that kind of position,” Granchelli said. “Money should not stop you from doing the right thing, because if you’re doing the right thing, you’ll find the way and the resources to do it.”
