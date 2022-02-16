City of Lockport property owners will be receiving a letter announcing tentative property assessments in early March. The city has not had a revaluation in the past 10 years. Data has been collected and analyzed over the past 18 months with the assistance of GAR Associates.
“The assessment will be based on square footage, condition, age, neighborhood (and more),” Tracey Farrell, city assessor, said. “There’s actually a lot that goes into it.”
The reassessment process involves consulting recent sales of comparable properties and calculating a new assessed value
Lockport currently has an equalization rate of 67%. In theory, that means a home with a full market value of $200,000 should have an assessed value of $134,000 (200,000 x 67%). Reality is often very different because neighborhoods and homes change in value at different rates. At the end of this assessment the equalization rate will be 100%, Farrell said, and that would be verified by the state.
Equalization rates can be found at http://orpts.tax.ny.gov .
Farrell noted she would like to see a "reval" done each year to keep the equalization rate at 100%.
"Our assessor's office has been going through a lot of changes," she said, reasoning out why the "reval" hasn't been done in the last decade. "We're now at a point where we can get everything straightened out."
The New York State Office of Real Property Services said in most circumstances where assessment rolls have not been updated for a significant period of time, a "rule of thirds" applies where one-third go up, one third go down and one third stay the same.
In the letter there will be a number to call and learn more, as well as to complain or challenge the assessment, Farrell said. Those phone calls will be used as the basis for any determination, which will be finalized in May between the 1st and the 14th.
The assessor's office will have available details on comparables used to establish value Farrell said. Property owners wishing to challenge their revaluation will be asked to find alternate comparables to present in the review process. Challenges can be made on Grievance Day on May 24, and probably May 25 and 26, as well. There a member of the public can plead their case in front of the board of assessment review, an independent panel of five City of Lockport residents.
Farrell also noted that the city is not acquiring more funds from taxpayers as it would in a tax hike.
“We’re determining who will pay more and who will pay less (of the budget),” she said.
The first affected bill will be September school taxes.
Videos on the "reval" can be found at the assessor's website at https://lockportny.gov/departments/assessment/ labeled as "Equity Improvement Project" videos.
Mayor Michelle Roman could not be reached for comment.
