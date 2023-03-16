The Town of Cambria is revaluing properties for the first time since 2017. According to the state, Cambria's current equalization rate is 70%, meaning total assessed value is only 70% of full market value.
Property owners were informed of their proposed new assessed values in a letter from town Assessor Debbie Littere. The letter showed the recipient's estimated 2024 tax liability based on their new assessed value and the town's 2022 tax rate.
While Littere does not have a hand in the town's budget, she said that, logically, the tax rate will have to be raised within the next few years if revaluation isn't done. That's because of less overall taxable value.
“Currently the town is at 70% of assessed value. Next year it’s projected to go down another 10%, so it’ll be 60%,” Littere said.
The other driver of revaluation is "equity," as in fairness of taxation, Littere said. When the equalization rate is not 100%, underassessed properties pay less, and overassessed properties pay more, than their fair share.
“With the reassessment, everyone is paying just their own (share),” Littere said.
In the end, about one-third of property assessments will increase, another one-third will decrease, and the rest will be flat.
Regarding increased assessments, Littere said, if the increase is less than 30%, then the property owner's tax bill probably won't go up, it will be "absorbed" as the overall value of the town increases.
The town retained GAR Associates to assist with revaluation.
For property owners who have an issue with their new assessment, Littere currently is scheduling informal appointments at the town hall. Property owners should call ahead to set an appointment, and bring photos of their property as well as any comparable sales data, that is, sale prices for structures of the same type — ranch or colonial residence, for instance — in their neighborhood. Similar square footage could also be considered.
Informal appointments can be scheduled through May 1. After that, property owners who want to challenge their assessment must work it out with the town Board of Assessment Review on "Grievance Day," May 23.
The BAR hearing application (form RP-524) is available at Littere's office and at www.tax.ny.gov.
