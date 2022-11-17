The Town of Newfane is raising its taxes by $29 overall, including special district taxes — fire, refuse and lighting — and maintenance taxes for water and sewer. Newfane Supervisor John Syracuse said that the 2023 Newfane tax levy is below the 2% tax cap, though only by approximately $5,000.
Taxes break down to a $22.61 increase for special districts from $193.38 to $215.99 per unit. Water taxes are up $25.51 from $35 to $60.51 per unit. Sewer taxes are also up $26.36 from $215.85 to $242.20 per unit.
The Town of Newfane has no general property tax.
Syracuse said that the town does have some sizable revenues this year, including $70,000 in host agreements with Omni Navitus, a solar energy developer. Also, marina rates are being upped $10 per 10 linear feet, which he said will bring in $150,000 in revenue for Newfane. Sales tax is anticipated to land in at $130,000, along with mortgage tax, also at $130,000.
However, Syracuse also said that he and the Town Board had to, “push back on purchases on vehicles for sewer and water.”
Syracuse said he’s, “holding on for another year,” for those vehicles, but noted that the town does utilize auctions in its purchases and sales of vehicles, which will help find the best deal for the taxpayer.
He noted that inflation was driving up prices for everyone, especially in the costs of fuel and equipment, but the town is combating back through “smaller savings.”
“It may seem small, but we saved $1,000 by replacing the carpet at Town Hall,” Syracuse said.
Spending in the budget includes replacing a boiler for the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP), chemicals for the WWTP, as well as the infrastructure of the water lines in the town, including the pump stations.
He also talked about the stalled project with the Village of Wilson over wastewater being piped to the Newfane WWTP. In August, Wilson’s trustees voted against applying for a Water Infrastructure Improvement ACT (WIIA) grant which proponents said was needed to complete the wastewater sewage connection plan.
“We’re still holding out hope trustees will support the previously agreement to share service with Town of Newfane,” Syracuse said. “But we’re not waiting. The Town of Newfane is going to apply for those grants.”
Town employees, union and non-union alike, received a 2% raise in the 2023 budget. That also included elected officials, all of whom, except Syracuse received a 2% raise, as well.
