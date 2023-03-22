Deputy city attorney Pat McGrath on Wednesday released the findings of her investigation into alleged harassment and intimidation during a Dec. 19 meeting of the Common Council. No misbehavior was found by McGrath. The council later voted down 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle’s request for a third-party investigation of her claims.
In a Feb. 6 letter to Mayor Michelle Roman, Fogle had asserted that during a Dec. 19 executive session of the council, she and other aldermen were subjected to “verbal abuse, attacks and intimidation.” She asked for an investigation, and Roman obliged, by putting McGrath on the case. McGrath completed her review and submitted her report to Roman on Monday.
To complete her review, McGrath set out to interview each of the 12 individuals who were present during the executive session. Fogle declined to meet with McGrath. Instead, late last week she drafted a resolution calling for a “third party professional” to investigate and presented it to the council during their Wednesday work session.
“How could Miss McGrath be expected to credibly interview her boss, the corporation counsel and the mayor?” Fogle asked her peers.
Fogle also asserted that McGrath is not experienced in reviewing workplace claims.
Her resolution got a vote only after 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor agreed to “second” it. In the work session, he seemed to have some difficulty deciding whether to do so.
“I see both sides of this, and it is that way in the employee handbook,” he said, referring to the city’s policy for reviewing employees’ claims. “I can also see that a third party would be good.”
McGrath’s written report of her findings said, in part, “the subject matter and the special Council meeting’s agenda that was to follow, triggered strong emotions in many people present at the meeting. The tension and frustration that all who were interviewed describe are challenging for anyone. ... It does not, however, rise to the level of an actionable offense by anyone who participated.”
Further, McGrath’s report said, Fogle’s lack of cooperation in the investigation “tips the scale even further in concluding no harassment, intimidation or threatening behavior occurred.”
Fogle’s resolution regarding a third-party investigation was downed on a 2-2-1 vote. Fogle and Kantor voted “yes,” Alderman at Large Lisa Swanson-Gellerson and 5th Ward Alderman Maggie Lupo voted “no” and 1st Ward Alderman Paul Beakman, council president, voted “abstain.” Third Ward Alderman Mark Devine was absent from the meeting.
While “abstain” is considered a “no” vote, Beakman said he opted not to take a side since he was the one being accused, in Fogle’s February letter, of creating a “coercive, hostile work setting.”
Beakman later said he hopes the council will move past the dispute and “work to fix the city.”
