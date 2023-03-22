Deputy city attorney Patricia McGrath has filed a report summarizing her investigation of 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle’s claims about a “coercive, hostile work setting” in a December closed-door session of the Common Council.
The findings of that report will be made public tonight, but the report itself probably will not be.
McGrath told the Union-Sun & Journal that she filed her report on Monday, after speaking with 10 of 12 people involved in the Dec. 19 meeting. Fogle was not one of the 10, McGrath said.
In a Feb. 6 letter to Mayor Michelle Roman, Fogle requested “an investigation into the special meeting and actions that occurred in M-24” after the council entered executive session, and members of the public and the press were directed to leave the room. The special meeting was called to address provision of ambulance transport service in the wake of Twin City Ambulance company’s decision to stop servicing the city.
When asking for the investigation, Fogle said, the executive session was fraught with “verbal abuse, attacks and intimidation (that) went beyond politics.”
Fogle declined, on Tuesday, to state why she wouldn’t meet with McGrath as part of the investigation. Previously, she claimed McGrath wasn’t the right person to lead the investigation, because her appointment by Roman constitutes a “conflict of interest.”
Fogle is trying to advance a resolution, at tonight’s council meeting, that would direct Roman to hire an “independent third party” to investigate her hostile-environment claim and have that contractor present their findings to Roman and the council.
McGrath said her report is going to all of the aldermen as well as Roman. She’s unsure whether the full report will be released to the public, however. City employees who are not elected officers were present during the Dec. 19 executive session and there’s a question whether their identities must be protected per the City of Lockport’s employee handbook.
That determination will be made by deputy city attorney Jason Cafarella, labor liaison, who also was present during the executive session.
“If the employee’s statements got out, that could have a chilling effect for their jobs because they still have to work with their bosses and Common Council members,” Cafarella said. “So the findings will be released, but in a way to protect their identities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.