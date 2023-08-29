At the Common Council’s business meeting last week, a new Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement was brought forward for Harrison Place Building 3, the future site of Harrison Lofts. The old agreement had to be modified to include commercial space as well as residential space, according to Pat McGrath, deputy corporation counsel. The council voted unanimously to approve the revised agreement.
The building is not yet owned by Kearney Realty & Development Group, whose leader Ken Kearney said he’s trying to “stay on course” with the development of Harrison Lofts and he believes the sale will be final in December.
Heather Peck, CEO of Greater Lockport Development Corporation, said the Harrison Lofts project is important for the City of Lockport.
“It is a true mixed use project; they’re proposing commercial space as well as residential units,” she said. “They want to do retail and the tenants would have one- or two-bedroom apartments. It’s low income and middle income … we’re very excited about this project. It’s going to be a $25 million to $30 million project.”
Ahead of development, the Kearney group has been participating in the state Brownfield Cleanup Program and is working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to design a remediation plan. Cleanup of contamination left behind by Harrison Radiator operations will begin after Kearney owns the property.
The plan for Harrison Lofts is 82 one- or two-bedroom apartments, 75% of which artists and artisans will be the preferred tenants, and retail businesses on the ground floor.
The revised 30-year PILOT agreement, which was negotiated by the city, calls for the Kearney group to make an annual payment of $80,000 in the first year and 2% more every year after that. The money will be split between the city, Niagara County and Lockport City School District.
