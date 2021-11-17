Revitalization of Spalding building on council agenda

City officials will be voting on whether to award Bergmann, an architecture and engineering firm, a fee of $275,180 for the design work on the rehabilitation of the the Spalding Mill Building at today's Common Council meeting.
Bergmann was among the four firms that gave the city a quote for the project. Part of the cost for for the project, $2.2 million, was secured in October of 2018 from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, a piece of New York state's economic program to “transform downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers,” which identified the Spalding Mill’s rehabilitation to be a priority for DRI grant funding.
More funding was also secured through other smaller grants like the Grigg Lewis Foundation, through the Historic Lockport Mills Race, Inc. group.
According to Todd Retell, a dentist with Lockport Dental Group and president of the Historic Lockport Mill Race, Inc., Bergmann’s work in the city gives it a place at the table in the design of the project.
“They were instrumental for the DRI in the city,” Retell said. “They’ve done a lot of the work for the Flight of Five for the city. They did all of the design work and proposals for our Phase One of the project, and also for Phase Two.”
Retell said that Phase One of the project will create an event space on the roof of the Spalding Mill Building, which would include space for concerts.
“(Phase One) is to develop the rooftop as an event space where we can have small concerts, graduation parties, weddings,” he said. “But not just event space, but as an every day kind of hangout for seniors or whoever it might be.”
The final picture of the transformed area is one of an inspiring outlook across the Erie Canal.
“We’re going to have amphitheater seatings where you can look over the rooftop,” Retell said. “We’re going to have some parking, that is already there, and then some green space. … We’re going to keep it open air. We don’t want to ruin the view.”
Work on the project included in the call for quotes:
• A new roof system to prevent water leakage into the building and accommodate rooftop activities.
• Installation of a glass railing to provide a safety barrier at the roof edge, but not obstructing the view of the Erie Canal.
• Installation of a fabric shade to provide cover, as well as site furnishing to make special events and public gatherings possible.
• Installation of lighting and security cameras.
• Create a flexible event space in parking lot off Pine Street. This may include benches, bike racks, tables and chairs.
• Install a concrete walkway, wood decking, retaining wall system, pedestrian level lighting and enhanced landscaping from Pine Street to the southwest corner of the Spalding Mill Building.
• Install ADA accessible ramp.
• Create a hillside amphitheater.
“That building’s been stagnant for decades and decades,” Retell said. “But it was the original power-producing building for Lockport. For the Mill Race, which runs along the canal behind the Bewley Building. That’s where they had all the flour mills and the clothing mills. (The electricity) all came from this building.”
Retell said the building was created in the 1800s and used to be three-stories higher, but because of fires, it was knocked down to six-stories high.
“Inside they have all the original turbines,” Retell said. “So, our goal in Phase Three is to try to develop a museum kind of thing inside it which shows the turbines, and maybe have a little ropes course for the families.
“But this Phase One is for gatherings, for everyday gatherings and event gatherings.”
Retell said construction could break ground as early as spring of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.