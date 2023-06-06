The Town of Newfane will soon be looking to make upgrades to the waterfront at Olcott Beach.
A few years ago, the town received a $60,000 grant from New York state through the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan. The town will also be responsible for matching 25% of the grant.
The LWRP will focus on both sides of Eighteen Mile Creek in an area spanning from the intersection of West Main Street and Route 18 going east toward Krull Park.
When the town received the grant the state required the town to create a waterfront advisory committee to plan and develop the project.
The committee consists of town and county officials as well as over a dozen Olcott community members including representatives from its businesses, yacht club, marina, fire department and “volunteer/service-oriented residents” according to Town Supervisor John Syracuse. The town will hire Wendel Engineering as consultants for the project.
“We have a really good cross section of people working on this committee,” Syracuse said.
One of the primary concerns that the committee will be looking to address with the LWRP is traffic patterns, access to the waterfront and redesigning access to the pier.
Syracuse said they would like to put in sidewalks along Route 18 to help connect the marina on the west side of Eighteen Mile Creek to the east side where Krull Park is located.
“It’s hard to get people down to the park,” he said. “Shuttling people from the west side of Olcott from the marina to the east side where the shops are, that’s a little bit of a hindrance.”
The town will be engaging in the first part of planning for the project with a public hearing on June 29 at the Olcott Fire Hall, 1691 Lockport Olcott Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse said there is no specific timetable for the project, but they intend to hold at least two more meetings on the LWRP before it gets adopted at the local level and moves on to state and federal approval.
