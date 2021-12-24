Revolution-ary idea: Keep the giving local

The Salvation Army, Lockport Corps, received a hefty donation recently from the members of Revolution Training and Fitness Center. The donation included winter clothing articles such as gloves, hats, socks, coats and other apparel. Major José Santiago expressed his happiness for the generosity shown to community members in need.
“We never know what people are going to be donating, but we were pleasantly surprised with the good quality of the items that were donated,” Santiago said.
Owner-operator Gina Nowak set up a Christmas tree at her gym where members could leave their gifts.
“The tree was packed. The box of coats I got was too heavy for me to carry out," Nowak said. "I was very grateful for the support of the members that came into the gym. Everyone brought something every day.”
Her gym also spearheaded a Thanksgiving food drive for the Salvation Army, which operates a food pantry in addition to the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen.
“I like the idea of keeping it in the community, helping your neighbors, or people who could be your neighbors,” Nowak said.
Big donations of merchandise aren’t uncommon, this time of year, for the Salvation Army. Another batch of winter wear came recently from the office of state Assembly Member Mike Norris, representing a share of the bounty from Norris' fifth annual winter clothing drive in the 144th Assembly District.
More donations means more people can be helped by the Salvation Army, Santiago noted.
“We’re always looking for donations within the community, because it’s the way that we are able to continue our work and support those in need who look to us for a helping hand,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.