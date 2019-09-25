Numerous elected and appointed state and local officials flocked to Walnut Street on Tuesday to help cut the ribbon on the House of Hope Niagara for Save the Michaels of the World.
In March 2019, Save The Michaels received a grant from the state to open a recovery center in Lockport. The center was designed to offer a diverse range of recovery support services to help individuals in recovery improve their health and wellness, live a self-directed life and strive to reach their full potential. The goal is to provide social and recreational activities for recovering addicts and their families, as well as ongoing support.
Since its July opening, hundreds of people in recovery have begun participating in groups and activities at House of Hope Niagara.
As Save the Michaels continues to outfit House of Hope Niagara with social and recreational tools, several support groups have started meeting. Soon, more peer-led support groups will be offered.
“We are happy to provide activities and an environment that will promote wellness for individuals, families and the community,” said Avi Israel, president of Save the Michaels.
The 2019 Niagara County Department of Mental Health Services Local Plan cites an increased need to expand services, link individuals in need to services, and provide access to family support, peer recovery respite centers, and peer advocacy to support recovery and rehabilitation for individuals with mental health and substance abuse issues.
