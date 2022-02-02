Richards promoted to Chief Deputy at Sheriff's Office

Captain Robert Richards will be promoted to the rank of chief deputy in the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office effective Sunday.
Richards, who originally went to Niagara County Community College for an education degree before doing a ride-along with a friend already in law enforcement and switched to criminal justice, will be joining Sheriff Mike Filicetti’s team in administration, having served in the NCSO since 2006.
“It was an opportunity I had to take,” Richards said of the promotion. “The administrative chief deputy oversees the communication division, the forensic lab, our civil division and our IT department.”
Prior to working with the Sheriff’s Office, Roberts worked as a part-time police officer in the Village of Barker in 2002, and then in 2003, he was a part-time officer in the Village of Middleport.
“I took the civil service test for deputy sheriff and got hired in 2006 to a full-time spot with the sheriff’s,” he said.
Richards eventually went back to school to graduate in 2012-13 at SUNY Canton where he received a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement leadership. During that time he continued to work full-time.
“Originally I was assigned to the courts, then to midnight road patrol and then I was asked to oversee our Community Service Division,” he said, noting it was with the Community Service Division that he became the chairman for the STOP-DWI Association.
He was promoted to lieutenant in 2015 and again to captain in 2019. Other certifications include being a D.A.R.E. Instructor, breath test operator, field training officer, general topics instructor, certified car seat technician, EVOC instructor and marine patrol.
“I always had an interest in law enforcement as a little kid,” Richards said. “You’d see the police cars drive by or go to the county fair and meet the deputies in the sheriff’s tent. It was always a positive and great experience and deep down I knew I would love to be a police officer and give those same positive experiences and help serve the community.”
Richards looks forward to working in the administration of the Sheriff’s Office.
“Every day is a new beginning, so it’s a great day,” he said. “I’m very excited at the opportunity to serve in another capacity and work with the people and the sheriff and it’s a great. It’s a great place to work, we got a great group of people.”
