A race began shaping up in Niagara County's 13th Legislative District this week as 5th Ward Alderman Rick Abbott announced his candidacy for the seat held by legislator Anita Mullane.
Abbott said he recently switched his party affiliation to Working Families from Republican and his county candidacy has been endorsed by the county GOP and Conservative committees.
Mullane is a Democrat who has obtained the Working Families Party ballot line in prior runs for office. Mullane and Abbott served together on the Common Council from 2016 to 2018. The city and county Democratic committees have endorsed Mullane for re-election in November.
Abbott said his decision to pursue a county office was not sudden and he plans to publicly back an as-of-yet unannounced candidate for 5th Ward alderman.
“I started to inquire about running for the Legislature in 2020,” Abbott said. “I think I've done a good job representing my ward — which all the wards in the 13th District border, so the issues people gave in the Fifth Ward are similar to the issues people have throughout the district. It's an opportunity to represent more people in the city and a good opportunity for me and will decide if the taxpayers agree with the job I've done.”
Abbott was first elected 5th Ward alderman in 2016, when the city was in dire fiscal straits. Under his leadership, he says, the city was returned to financial stability.
“During my tenure on the council, I've made it a priority to rein in government spending and hold the line on taxes,” he said. “As a result of responsible budgeting, the city has a healthy surplus. This allowed us to prevent a 2020 property tax increase despite deep cuts from New York State. Responsible budgeting and eliminating wasteful spending are the same values and priorities that I will bring to the Niagara County Legislature.”
Abbott said he also would encourage shared services among various levels of government, noting, “Redundant bureaucracy inevitably leads to higher taxes for city residents.” He pledged to “push for consolidated 911 services, which will deliver immediate cost savings to city residents while increasing the effectiveness of emergency services.”
As an alderman, Abbott said, he embraced quality of life improvements for the community through various endeavors including coordination of the effort to regain Lockport's "Tree City USA" status, and bringing the national “Great Race” to the city in 2018.
“Attracting visitors to the city is of utmost importance so that our business community can capitalize on tourism,” he said, adding that, as a county legislator, he would “prioritize and organize community events to drive visitors to our great city.”
Abbott retired from the human services field in 2020, after working as a senior sanitarian with the county and state health departments, for the state Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, and as a safety coordinator for People Inc.
A lifelong Lockport resident, he has four grown children, Heather, Corilyn, Devon and Connor.
