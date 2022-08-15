School districts in the area are gearing up for the new school year, and that means school buses are also starting their engines, but with less certainty than desired. While the situation is not grim as it was in some districts at the height of the Covid pandemic, the number of qualified school bus drivers on the road is not as high as some would wish.
Because one busing company, Ridge Road Express, contracts with many local districts, including Lockport, Starpoint, Barker and Roy-Hart, traditionally a shortage in one district has been covered by shifting employees where they’re needed.
The transportation director at Roy-Hart, Sue Cheasty, says that’s not so easy to do any more.
“There’s not as many extras,” she said.
Roy-Hart has 33 vehicles in operation — 19 large buses that hold 65 students each 14 smaller buses capable of holding 20 students each — and between 45 and 50 drivers and bus aides. The district serves 1,250 students, according to Cheasty, though some do not use the transportation offered.
On its website the Starpoint district reports 60 bus drivers, 21 bus aides and 66 vehicles to transport more than 3,000 students. Superintendent Sean Croft could not say whether that will be enough, but he’s confident in Ridge Road Express.
Barker superintendent Jacob Reimer said the busing situation in his district looks “pretty good” and Ridge Road Express has continued to do its job providing transportation as needed.
{p class=”p1”}Gary Woodcook, who works for Ridge Road Express in the Lockport district, said there are enough bus drivers in Lockport right now, but the company is still hiring.
{p class=”p1”}School officials say new bus drivers must complete a training program and veteran drivers must do refresher training. According to Cheasty, drivers who don’t have a commercial driver license (CDL) must go through a six-week program — one week in a classroom and five weeks on the road — before they’re allowed to transport students.
“You don’t just wake up in August and say you want to be a bus driver,” she said. “It doesn’t work like that.”
