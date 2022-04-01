Development of Ridge View Solar Center, a proposed 350 megawatt generation facility scattered over 2,000-plus acres in Hartland, is still in its early phases, according to EDF Renewables representative Kevin Campbell. The earliest that construction might begin is in 2025.
While the project has been on the minds of many in the town since 2019 — the local grassroots group Preserve Our Rural Communities (PORC) sprouted quickly to oppose the project before the pandemic — Campbell said that before it can even begin, there are several permits and studies that the company must obtain including wetlands and archeological impact studies.
There is also a question as to whether New York State Energy Research & Development Authority will accept EDF Renewables' current bid for renewable energy tax credits — which would have NYSERDA in effect contracting with EDF for Ridge View Solar for 20 years, if it likes the price that EDF would sell the electricity for — or if the company will have to wait another year and apply again. NYSERDA's response to bids was expected at the end of the first quarter of 2022, according to Campbell.
Fears, cheers and the backstory
Meanwhile, in an interview with the Union-Sun & Journal this week, Campbell addressed some of the criticisms of Ridge View Solar Center coming from the community. The company is seeking farm land to host its solar arrays and that has drawn sharp objections in some quarters.
Campbell acknowledged that siting would take fertile land out of commission, but he asserted that once Ridge View reaches the end of its expected useful life, in about 30 years, the land that held solar arrays could be used to grow traditional crops again.
In addition, he suggested, success stories have been reaped from "agrivoltaics," that is, farming amid solar arrays. Examples include planting pollinators and raising sheep to graze between solar panels.
Because EDF Renewables got the ball rolling on Ridge View Solar Center in 2019, its bid for state approval to operate a utility falls under the Article 10 review and siting process. However, with creation of the Article 94 process through the Office of Renewable Energy Siting in 2020 — which critics view as more sympathetic to energy developers than host communities — EDF Renewables was given the opportunity to choose which vetting process to pursue.
Campbell said this week that EDF Renewables has decided to transition to Article 94.
“The earliest we would be submitting an application would be next year,” he said. “There’s still lots of studies to do before submitting an application. … (Also) the state has its own guidance and regulations on the siting of renewable energy projects, and the town’s solar law has its own views on the siting and regulation for solar projects.”
EDF Renewables hopes to find a compromise between the state and local standards, according to Campbell.
“In some cases we’ve had neighbors reach out to us with concerns and we’ve met with them and discussed the project and come up with some compromises with some of the setback and some of the visual buffering, as well,” he said. “Those are the kind of conversations we’d love to have with people in the town of Hartland about the Ridge View project … and in time, hopefully we can find some compromises and develop a project that’s fit for purpose with the community.”
What's in it for me?
Campbell also talked numbers, that is, projected revenue figures for local taxing jurisdictions and landowners who enter into lease agreements with EDF Renewables.
“We estimate (Ridge View) could bring approximately $500 per acre per year in equivalent of tax revenues to the county, the town and the school district,” he said. “And we also may have an increase in underlying property taxes. The properties that have an agricultural exemption might lose the exemption and we’re responsible for covering that difference.”
Campbell said that any special district taxes, as well as any increases in property taxes connected to the utility, would be covered by EDF Renewables, not the landowners.
Further, he said, a draft Host Community benefit plan has the company setting aside $500 per megawatt per year, to pay $100 a year toward the electric bills of every household in the town of Hartland for a 10-year period.
“We end up contributing likely $2,000 per acre per year to the local economy,” he said.
Campbell said he understands local leeriness about Ridge View; because of its size, it would cause changes in Hartland.
“It’s a significant change for the community. It will have impact on a lot of people. We’re talking about putting solar panels on 2,000 acres of land and many parcels of land," he said. "I think it’s not necessarily a solar issue. I think it’s an issue about change.”
Campbell added that EDF Renewables hopes to mitigate some of the negatives by providing residents a place to give their input.
“We can’t say ‘yes’ to everything, or else there wouldn’t be a project, but we will find compromises," he said. "We’ll just have to weigh the ones that make the most sense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.