The rent strike at Ridgeview Manufactured Homes Park in Wrights Corners continues and Cook Properties CEO Jeff Cook still has no comment. In an exchange of emails between Cook and the US&J, he said it’s the policy of his company “not to comment on these matters” and that similar requests for information from his employees will also be unanswered.
However, the Ridgeview Manufactured Homes Association, its President Sharon Ruth and tenants around the park were not so bound. Their complaints include sewage, snow plowing and tree removal.
While many tenants were afraid of retaliation from the company’s management, some spoke out.
Richard Gerou is moving to live with his daughter and was packing his camper with everything he needed when this reporter approached him.
Gerou had lived in the park for quite some time and said a former owner was “fantastic” the next was “OK” and the current one was “never here.” He also said that while his moving had nothing to do with the park’s management, he was one of the first litigants in the park. Gerou, Ruth and Ridgeview MHA Vice President Sandy Lees hired Magavern Magavern and Grimm Attorneys in May of 2021 to fight a 6% lot fee increase.
Gerou said there has to be a check for power, especially corporate power, which must appease its investors’ pocketbooks. That is often to the detriment of the residents, he said.
“Cook will do what is required when required to do it,” Gerou said. “It takes an association to make that happen.”
Ruth also supplied emails sent to her by tenants of the park.
Samantha Tedesco said she bought her home from “a private party with no relation to Cook,” so her kids could have a yard. She said she’s yet to enjoy that goal because of a rule that does not allow her to place a fence around her lot. One of her sons is disabled and will wander if there is no clear boundary. This situation is exasperated by the fact that her family’s lot is near the front of the park and dangerous traffic.
“People do not slow down for speed bumps,” Tedesco said. “Or should I say what’s left of them!”
Tedesco noted that swing sets are not allowed and the park doesn’t provide a place for children to play.
There has been no response from the company on her issues, Tedesco said.
Antoinette Arnold, a long-time tenant wrote that in the last year, under Cook’s ownership, the park has suffered greatly. She said a tree in her backyard is falling apart every windy day and she’s experienced sewage problems because of a lack of water pressure.
Meanwhile, the Town of Newfane Building Inspector Mike Klock said the park is private property. Maintenance of the road and drainage are part of that private system.
“My role is to make sure the fire lane is open for access by fire service and to check the fire hydrants to make sure they can even be used and are in workable condition” Klock said, adding that management has been very open with him and he’s had no problems.
While the tenants of Ridgeview wait for Cook to make good on its promises – Ruth noted that the flooding in one area was taken care of on May 11 when roots were removed from the sewer – other residents of parks owned by Cook took their concerns to the state.
Gail Travers, a resident of a park in Akron, talked about her recent experience in Albany with MHAction lobbying for a bill that would give Manufactured Home Park residents the right of first refusal.
“The tenants would have the opportunity to purchase (the park) with time to get the money,” Travers said. “There are grants out there and places you can get the money and other parks have done it.”
The second bill Travers advocated for is poised to strengthen New York’s Rent Justification Law which requires that owners of manufactured home parks provide written justification for rent increases over 3%.
“There’s already a law in the books, but there’s loopholes in it,” she said. “This fix would be requiring the owners to be more transparent and concise.”
Travers said it was necessary to go to Albany and be “in touch” with legislators.
“We don’t have the money to hire people to advocate on our behalf, so we have to do it ourselves,” she said.
While New York has some protection against “predatory landlords,” Travers said that other states can have rent raised 30% to 40%. This is not the demographic to make money off of, she said.
“You make a choice when you move into a home like this,” she said. “It’s based on your income. It’s based on your life circumstances. Your age, your health, how many kids you have. Whatever. We all make these decisions. Then to have this structure completely change where now the rent money doesn’t go back into the park, it goes into investors. That’s where the rent money goes. It’s very difficult to watch these family owned parks that are owned by mom & pop kind of people fall into disrepair.”
