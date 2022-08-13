In the wake of a continuing rent strike at Ridgeview Manufactured Homes Park, a mobile home park in Newfane, elected officials have lent their ear to the continuing concerns faced by residents there and in other nearby manufactured home parks.
In the meantime, though, Sharon Ruth, president of Ridgeview’s home association, said she and residents are “treading water and reaching out to anyone and everyone.”
As a fully formed home association with an attorney, Ruth and others have been documenting grievances against Cook Properties, New York state’s largest manufactured home park owner. Currently a class action is being discussed, as well as encouraging more Cook-owned parks to join the rent-strike, which began in May – a second time after alleged sore points were not fixed.
With the various obstacles of being directed office to office, mailing letters and calling to complain but not getting anywhere, Ruth did not expect that the Niagara County of Department of Health would come calling.
Paul Dicky, director of the environmental division at the Niagara County Department of Health, told the US&J they responded to complaints at Ridgeview on Tuesday and Wednesday and tested the water quality from six locations in the park. The verdict was the water was of “passing” quality and there were no standing water or sewage issues on the property.
Health workers, however, did find electrical boards in a disarray and many potholes, both which needed to be fixed and filled by the management of the park. Water pressure was also passing, though 20 psi (pound per square inch) does feel low to most people, Dicky said.
Dicky said the department did not check for potentially dead or dangerous trees.
{p class=”p1”}To this news, Ruth said she wasn’t trying to pick a fight with the Department of Health, but she would like to see an “advanced” test done by an independent lab of the water.
“We had two residents with medical records of being sick from water-based bacteria, one of whom passed away,” she said. “And three more with symptoms. Somebody has to stand up and say something, because we’re living like this. In fear of bacteria, in fear of a tree falling on their head, fear of the transmission falling out in a pothole!”
The fear is felt in other parks, as well. Mike Papa, a long time resident and critic of the management in The Woodlands MHP in the Town of Lockport, also reached out to 14th District Legislator Shawn Foti.
“We are also dealing with a big corporation raising lot rent every year and cutting services,” Papa wrote Foti.
Papa also showed the US&J bills documenting the increases to the rent of his lot property. After moving in September 1, 2019 the rent was about $595, but by January 1, 2020, the rent was increased to approximately $605. Papa said that the rent continued to rise to its current price of about $655 a-month.
This is also in addition to paying a mortgage of $450 a-month, Papa said. With the prices of everything – even food – going up, supporting a family of four is hard work and he is “struggling to cover the cost.”
Foti responded that he understood and that this issue was nationwide.
“Myself and the other county legislators will stand behind you and all other park residents to fight this issue,” he said.
State Assemblyman Mike Norris also responded to questions regarding the plight that some of his constituents were facing.
“Unfortunately, this issue has become a more common problem in our manufacture home communities statewide,” he replied in a statement. “Like any other tenant in New York State, residents of manufacture home communities should expect open dialogue from park owners, transparency on rate increases and good faith efforts to maintain and improve the property’s infrastructure and aesthetics.”
Norris co-sponsored two bills which passed both houses and is waiting for them to be delivered to Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk after she “calls” for them later in the year. Hochul works with attorneys to find the constitutional status of each passed bill and “calls” for them as they’re OK’d by attorneys to either sign or veto.
The bills requires that manufactured home park owners to provide a written justification for rent increases, and secondly, gives residents “the right of first refusal” meaning residents are given the chance to purchase the property if the park is to be sold before any other offer is accepted.
State Sen. Rob Ortt’s office also reported it was aware of the position that Ridgeview residents have been put into, and have been connecting them to the proper state agency, in this case the Division of Homes and Community Renewal (HCR).
“The HCR is responsible for tenants rights,” Andrew Dugan, district director for Senator Ortt’s office, said. “So, we connected them to there. Also, we followed up with HRC to say, ‘We sent the Ridgeview residents to you,’ just to make sure their concerns were highlighted and to know they could be calling.”
Supervisor of Newfane John Syracuse said that since attorneys were involved, his role is to follow the rules in the proceeding and listen to the town’s attorney.
Syracuse also said that he saw the process begin when Ridgeview residents voted to form an association last year and again when they agreed to release the rent after their first rent strike in March. At the time, he thought Cook Properties would make good on its promises to improve the park.
“I feel they’re asking for reasonable improvements and have been over an extended period of time,” Syracuse said.
As for Foti, he said that he is looking to bring a resolution to the County Legislature, but wants to do more than just bring awareness to the issue and vote for something that would really help the residents of the parks.
“No legislation at this second,” he said. “We’re looking for what we can do that isn’t just a ‘feel good’ resolution.”
