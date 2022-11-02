The Ridgeview Residents Association (RRA) continues to withhold rent to Cook Properties in a strike that’s lasted since May. While some repairs have been made, residents and their counsel say 60% to 70% of improvements have not, nor do they have any schedule for when they will take place.
This is in stark contrast to what Cook Properties has communicated through Amy Olds, the director of marketing for the company on Oct. 25 in an email to the US&J.
According to Olds, “All original requests by those withholding rent at the Ridgeview community have been completed, and all violations have been resolved.”
The point of divergence between residents and Cook Properties circles around an Oct. 13 letter to Courtney Janto, the chief operation officer for Cook Properties. In it, Ridgeview’s attorney, Sean MacKenzie, mapped out several areas “requiring remediation.”
The areas include lighting issues, repair of lamp posts, driveway maintenance, flood mitigation, sewer issues, tree issues, safety issues by the mailboxes, plowing and salting during winter season, speeding and conduct by the company towards RRA members.
According to Olds, the letter was filled with new demands and was sent to Janto after all original requests were “completely and addressed.”
“This second communication from the tenant association laid out additional demands – most of which are categorized as capital improvements,” she wrote.
Sandy Lees, vice president of the RRA, categorically denied the allegation that the association was going beyond its original demands.
She gave an example of plowing and salting during the wintertime in which she and the President of the RRA Sharon Ruth spent money to get the park salted during the winter, because the roads were iced over and school children were having a hard time getting to the bus at the entrance to the park.
“Sharon bought the salt,” Lees said. “I paid for salt. We withheld that amount in our rent escrow as well.”
In his letter, MacKenzie noted that, “Last winter, a child nearly died because EMTs could not reach this child, people went without their hospice nurses because they could not get into the park, children could not get to the bus stop, etc.”
“They may have not been on the county’s list,” Lees said. “But they were always on ours.”
In other Ridgeview news:
On Oct. 18, Cook Properties went in front of the Zoning Board of Appeals in Newfane, but were denied their proposal for a variance to “replace current manufactured homes on the premises, with new manufactured homes on the same location,” in the Ridgeview MHP.
The board minutes note that the Cook Properties representative didn’t have information of the size of the lots.
Also, many residents from the park were present and talked about some of the issues that MacKenzie had cited in his letter, including water pressure, trailers being too close together and sewage coming up in bathtubs.
Three board members – Phil Baehr, Chariman Francis Gilson and Colleen Schultz – denied the variance.
Baehr said that the water lines to existing trailers should be addressed before adding more. Gilson concurred and noted that both sides of the issue needed better documentation. Schultz also felt there wasn’t enough information or even a formal survey provided by the applicant to the board.
Olds said in her email that Cook had hoped to add eight new residences in the park and that the variance request “was the result of differing interpretations of zoning code.”
Ultimately, Olds said the board wanted more facts about the water and sewer situation in the park and that someone from Cook would visit the board again in 2023.
