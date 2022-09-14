On March 18, 2022, Rich Howes Jr. lost a son.
That was the day 25-year-old Richard “Dick” Howes III crossed South Transit at High Street on foot, was struck by two passing vehicles and died.
While two other young men await trial on charges of manslaughter and negligent homicide, Dick Howes’ friends and family are sticking together and inviting others who might have known him to celebrate his life.
“Ride For Richard,” an open group trip to Letchworth State Park in memory of Howes, hosted by his dad, will take place on Saturday. Anyone with a vehicle may join in.
“We miss him and it’s wild to see how much he affected the people around him,” Howes’ friend Steve Gajewski said. “He thought he wasn’t loved. Turns out more people loved him than he ever knew.”
Reads the Ride For Richard event page on Facebook:
“Roll through Letchworth in celebration of the life of Richard W. Howes III. This is a memorial ride that we would like to make into a tradition. This is not a fundraiser of any sort, just a celebration of a beautiful soul.”
The ride will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bandit’s Hideout, 6863 Slayton Settlement Road (Slayton Settlement and Day roads).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.