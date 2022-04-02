Despite the conflict being on the other side of the world, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has had ripple effects in various aspects of daily life in the United States. It has further driven up the price of gas and raised anxieties about nuclear conflict. Though the war is but a month old, local farmers are already concerned about how it will affect the growing of their crops, particularly when it comes to fertilizer.
“To associate some big issue as simply being because of a war in most cases is a stretch, but not with fertilizer, ” Newfane grower Jim Bittner said. “Fertilizer is probably the biggest thing where you can say that what’s going on with Russia and Ukraine is really causing a lot of trouble.”
Nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium potash are key components of fertilizer that’s used by growers. A large share of exports of these elements came from Russia and Belarus, both of which now have sanctions against them. Ukraine is having difficulty exporting its own products due to the chaos of war, particularly due to its ports on the Black Sea coming under attack by Russia. It all means there's less supply reaching the global market, thus raising the prices of fertilizer elements due to increased demand.
“The biggest issue is getting barges from point A to point B,” said John King, president of the Niagara County Farm Bureau. “Whether it be Europe, India, or any other global country that needs fertilizer to plant their crops, it’s straining the entire global supply chain.”
The problems related to the war in Ukraine are added on to existing issues of inflation, supply shortages and the Covid pandemic. While not all of the fertilizer that reaches Niagara County is sourced entirely from Eastern Europe, the prices are still made higher due to increased global demand. Shipping is likely going to be the most difficult aspect due to increased competition over a product that’s in short supply.
“All of these things are world markets,” Bittner said. “It doesn’t matter that you can still get your supply. The prices have gone up because someone else is bidding it up, because they can’t get theirs.”
Butch Rhinehart of W.H. Rhinehart Inc. in Middleport sells fertilizer at his store that's sourced from all over the world. He says that prices on fertilizer and other chemical solutions have more than doubled since last year.
“It comes from the United States and the rest of the world: Egypt, Ukraine, Russia, China. It comes from all over,” Rhinehart said. “It’s the same with the chemicals used in insecticides, pesticides and herbicides. They’ve at least doubled in price, if not more.”
Bittner, a fruit grower, is not expecting to be as adversely affected as growers of other crops such as corn and soy, because fruit trees don't require as much fertilizer. Some of his crops only require specific nutrients.
“Lucky for us, these crops don’t require as much fertilizer compared to corn, though, they do require about as much potassium as corn," Bittner said. "We put hardly any nitrogen on apple trees, but stone fruit like peaches and cherries do take nitrogen. So in order to get a good crop size and return crop next year, we have to make sure we fertilize this year.”
Good weather through the end of May could soften the financial blow to growers, according to King.
“It’s going to be a struggle,” he said. “If this is going to be a season where we get great weather through May, and these farms can plant uninterrupted, the logistical challenge of making sure we have enough product so farmers can continue planting is going to be our biggest focus.”
“There’s not a whole lot we can do,” Bittner said. “If you’re going to grow a crop, you have to do it at 100%. You can’t do anything halfway. You either do it or you don’t do it. There’s just too much at stake.”
While all crops will be affected, corn will likely be hit hardest, due to it needing a lot of land that needs fertilizing.
King said incidents like this are usually why growers tend to fertilize sufficient amounts, in the event they need to cut back suddenly.
“We like to refer to our soil as our bank account,” he said. “We have so many nutrients in there already, and try to fertilize just what we need year in and year out. That bank builds up, and we’re seeing farms tap into that reserve. So instead of putting more fertilizer on, they’re relying on the soil chemistry that’s there already,”
Home gardeners will face supply price increases, too, but on a much smaller scale, observed John Farfaglia, horticulturalist with the Niagara County Cornell Cooperative Extension.
“I would expect to see some price increases this year,” he said. “I think for most small home gardeners, it may not be as significant, because they use smaller amounts in their home garden.”
Regardless of what countermeasures commercial growers are able to take, due to the long term shipping requirements that are inherent to the job, there’s very little that they will be able to do now to hold down costs.
“We’re just going to have to grin and bear it,” Bittner said. “We’re going to have to pay the higher price, and hopefully we’ll get a better price for our fruit in the fall.”
