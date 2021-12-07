Rising to the occasion in Newfane

NEWFANE — Drones took flight during Tuesday night's Newfane school board meeting thanks to a student demonstration.
The drone flew on a brief flight plan which was programmed by seventh grade Newfane Middle-School student Audrey Schuler.
Schuler said she learned the skills for programing the drone in the school’s technology program.
“I feel pretty successful that I was able to do it, because it was a lot of trial and error — Emphasis on error,” she said.
While not managing to take off at first, when initially scheduled at the meeting, Schuler managed to fix the problem and conduct the demonstration a few minutes later.
“I know that this is something that’s brand new here,” said Schuler’s technology teacher Nicholas Kaiser. “and she’s really just taken off with it, and has become an outstanding student with coding, and also with the drone technology.”
Schuler hasn’t ruled out pursuing a career involving drones or coding.
“It definitely interests me,” Schuler said.
