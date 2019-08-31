The water may be receding in Lake Ontario, but the pressure on the International Joint Commission appears to be here to stay.
The binational organization is facing the threat of lawsuits by groups of shoreline landowner groups on both sides of the border: the Lake Ontario St. Lawrence River Alliance in the U.S., and United Shoreline Ontario in Canada.
Members of LOSLRA discussed its lawsuit plans during a rally at the Olcott fire hall on Saturday.
LOSLRA, like many shoreline advocacy groups, argues the flooding of 2017 and this year was caused by the IJC's new water regulation strategy, Plan 2014. The IJC implemented Plan 2014 in December 2016, following years of study and input. Five months later, Lake Ontario rose to its highest level ever recorded. And two years later, the lake level broke that record, hitting 249 feet on June 2.
"They’ve intentionally implemented a plan that’s flooded the lake and caused hundreds and hundreds of millions in damages," Jim Shea said.
In 2017, Shea had $40,000 in damages to the breakwall at his Sandy Point, N.Y., home. The breakwall ultimately failed, causing floodwaters to spill across his backyard and downstairs in his home.
After the high water receded, Shea spent $20,000 to repair the breakwall. About $5,000 came from state relief funds, he said, while the rest he paid out of pocket.
Less than two years later, the high water returned and wrecked his breakwall again. And again, Shea spent about $20,000 to fix it.
“I had to, otherwise I wouldn’t have a cottage," Shea said.
Fed up with the flood damages, Shea formed LOSLRA in June with the specific aim of suing the IJC. LOSLRA now has 500 dues-paying members, consisting largely of lakeshore landowners and business owners, and Shea expects they will have "several thousand within a month or two."
LOSLRA announced its lawsuit plans July 2 and is now interviewing law firms, though the organization has yet to set a date for filing the suit.
Shea said he expects they could seek damages in excess of $1 billion.
"They implemented the plan knowing it would cause millions in damages when it flooded," Shea said of the IJC.
However, LOSLRA is facing two barriers to its planned suit. First, the IJC has no revenue of its own. Shea said they plan to sue the U.S. and Canadian governments to recover damages that they blame on the IJC.
Second, a 1948 executive order by President Harry Truman designated the IJC a public, international organization entitled to legal immunity under the International Organizations Immunities Act of 1945.
But President Donald Trump could rescind that executive order, opening the IJC up to legal action. Shea said LOSLRA has appealed to Trump on its own and reached out to upstate congressional representatives, urging them to ask the White House to rescind the IJC's legal protection.
“We have appealed to him numerous times to revoke their immunity, which he has the legal authority to do," Shea said.
The alliance's grievance
The IJC's stated goal for Plan 2014 was to raise the lake by several inches during high water periods — and lower the water several inches during dry periods — in order to benefit beleaguered coastal wetlands and boost hydropower production. The IJC acknowledged the plan would increase flood damage and shoreline protection costs by $2.23 million, across the entire lakeshore, on an average year.
The IJC says its plan takes into account all lakeshore interests — shipping, recreational boating, hydropower, coastal communities, municipal and industrial water use. The IJC subsidiary that controls outflows through a dam near Massena says it tries to balance the impact of high water across all those stakeholders.
But Shea said he believes the IJC does not prioritize the interests of lakeshore residents, pointing out that outflows were lowered dramatically in the spring to offset flooding in the upper St. Lawrence River. Shea pointed out that flooding was caused partly by high water in the Ottawa River, a major St. Lawrence River tributary that flows through eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
"We are paying for Montreal’s flooding problems," Shea said.
“When the Ottawa River floods, Montreal floods. But that’s not a U.S. issue," he added.
IJC spokesman Frank Bevacqua said the old regulation plan used the same models to balance high water conditions upstream and downstream of the dam.
Bevacqua also said the IJC's analysis shows the water level would have been the same — or higher — under the old regulation plan.
"Analysis by IJC’s technical advisers indicates that peak water levels in 2017 would have been nearly the same if the previous regulation plan had still been in place," Bevacqua said. "Early indications are that levels were nearly the same, or slightly lower under Plan 2014 this year than they would have been under the previous plan, but a thorough analysis has not yet been conducted."
The IJC has said repeatedly that high levels were inevitable because the lake's inflows were way above average this year and in 2017. Rainfall was particularly heavy in spring 2017, setting new records in some parts of the Lake Ontario basin, according to the IJC. And for most May and June, inflows from Lake Erie hit record highs.
"We cannot eliminate flooding when water supplies are extremely high," Bevacqua said. "When you dump a gallon of water into a cup, some of it is going to overflow no matter how much water was in the cup to begin with."
Canadian landowners mobilizing
Sarah Delicate, president of United Shoreline Ontario, said that group is considering its own suit against the IJC, though its agents have yet to meet with attorneys or iron out details of their plans.
The flood damage has been as severe on the northern side of the border, Delicate said, yet landowners have received no assistance from either their federal or provincial governments.
"The shoreline has been severely compromised," Delicate said.
"I have a neighbor who in 2016 had to put in an $80,000 rock wall. Their revetments have fallen into the lake. And in Ontario, there isn’t any government assistance at all," Delicate added. "Not a single penny has been available to help rebuild the revetments.”
Flooding assistance is only available, Delicate said, when the inside of one's residence is destroyed and the entire community meets a threshold for damages.
“In a small community like ours, where one home is being torn down, that isn’t available," she said.
Delicate estimated that she spent between $8,000 and $10,000 on flood mitigation this year. Her home in Bowmanville, a small town about 45 miles east of Toronto, is shielded by about 2,000 sandbags, a flood barrier that cost her $5,000 and numerous water pumps.
Last year, she spent $4,000 on flood mitigation, an amount that proved too little. The water flooded her yard and flowed into her living room.
Yet Delicate still considers herself lucky, at least compared to homeowners in other municipalities.
She said that Clarington, the municipality in which Bowmanville is located, helped its residents deploy the sandbags and other flood protection. The Canadian government allows municipalities to control their own flood response, and not all helped their residents respond to the flooding.
“They took this natural disaster and made it a private homeowner issue," Delicate said.
But some lakeshore communities are responding more forcefully to the flooding.
Nearly a dozen Ontario municipal governments have passed resolutions urging the IJC to repeal Plan 2014. But Delicate said provincial and national politicians have made no mention of Plan 2014, while the Canadian media has ignored the role that lake management may have played in the high water.
"Plan 2014 does not exist in Ontario media. And we don’t understand why,” Delicate said.
Delicate said homeowners need to advocate for their needs as strongly as the other interests that have a stake in the management of Lake Ontario.
“The lobby groups for shipping and the environment, that is their day job," Delicate said. "For the homeowners, this is all volunteers. They’re stepping out of their lives ... to fight this."
"This is a David and Goliath story,” she said.
