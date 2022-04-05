Ice flowing through the Niagara River from Lake Erie has further damaged and shifted the iron scow stuck in the rapids above the Canadian Horseshoe Falls since 1918.
Niagara Parks officials in Ontario reported Tuesday that weather conditions over the weekend resulted in large pieces breaking free from the remaining wreck as it shifted further downriver toward the Horseshoe Falls.
Most recently on Halloween night in 2019, the scow shifted around 160 feet downriver toward the Falls, attracting worldwide media attention, and speculation whether or not it would wash over the brink. The potential of this occurring was and is not considered to be a public safety concern.
Despite considerable deterioration over the years, the scow, which was the site of a heroic rescue of the two stranded men aboard, has miraculously clung to its perch in the upper Niagara River since breaking loose from its towing tug on August 6, 1918.
One hundred years later, on Aug. 6, 2018, Niagara Parks celebrated the anniversary of the iron scow and officially recognized the heroism of William “Red” Hill Sr. who rescued the two men on board. Part of the anniversary celebration included the unveiling of a set of interpretive panels to share the story of how the scow became stranded, and of the harrowing rescue that took place.
For more information about the iron scow, please visit niagaraparks.com/scow.
