Several announced events at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda have been pushed back to the COVID-19 threat.
A release from the Riviera states:
“The safety of our employees, guests and artists is our top priority, and we are currently making decisions along with artists and their representatives during this rapidly changing situation. We continue to monitor all news and information as it becomes mandated by government officials.
We have worked diligently over the past 18 hours to reschedule the following shows:
• Maureen McGovern — Originally scheduled for March 20, 2020 has been moved to September 9, 2020 @ 8:00pm
• John Waite — Originally scheduled for March 21, 2020 has been moved to August 1, 2020 @ 8:00pm
All tickets issued for the events above will be honored for the new scheduled dates. No exchange is necessary.
• The Musical Box — Originally scheduled for March 27, 2020 has been moved to Sunday, June 21, 2020 @ 7:00pm
• The Musical Box — Originally scheduled for March 28, 2020 has been moved to Saturday, June 20, 2020 @ 8:00pm
Patrons who have purchased tickets for the original Friday, March 27th date will be transferred to the new Sunday, June 21 date. Patrons who have purchased tickets for the original Saturday, March 28th date will be transferred to the new Saturday, June 20th date. Arrangements can be made with the Box Office for those with any conflicts.
We ask that everyone please allow us the time to contact you individually with a phone call to follow up on the scheduled changes. Please do not flood our phones and social media with messages as we can’t possibly handle the volume with so many shows affected.
For all other future Riviera Theatre events, we are working with artists to evaluate possible postponements and/or rescheduled shows. Guests will receive updated information as soon as we have it. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”
