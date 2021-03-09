NORTH TONAWANDA — Live music venues throughout New York state are slowly beginning to reopen. Starting on April 2, theaters and other venues will be able to reopen, at 33 percent capacity or 100 people. For the Riviera Theatre, this is unacceptable.
Since the theatre has a capacity of 1,100, only having 100 people is nowhere near feasible for them to be open. David Fillenwarth, executive director of the Riviera Theatre, said once theaters can go back to full capacity it will be a time to celebrate.
“A lot of overhead, these shows cost a lot of money to put on,” Fillenwarth said. “Artists are expensive, paying our staff. Everything that goes into it; the production work, the marketing, the ticketing fees, all that stuff. If our capacity is 100 people, that doesn’t interest us at all. But, again I’m optimistic because the fact that they’re talking about opening music venues and every day we hear more exciting news about the vaccination and the distribution of it. That’s going to get us to where we want to be.”
He added the staff is still coming together and there are some plans to put shows on sale again. In the meanwhile, they’ve been working on some maintenance of the building and the box office will be opening in May. So far, he’s grateful to know that venues throughout the state are coming back, but knows many others across the country have been forced to close permanently.
Larry Denef, the chair of the board of directors for the Riviera Theatre, echoed Fillenwarth's sentiments, saying opening wasn’t going to happen in April. Not only doesn’t this work for the Riviera, but won’t for many theaters. Denef is instead looking to June or July when theaters might reach 75% capacity allowed.
“They tried opening up theaters, when you say theaters, there’s different types of theaters," Denef said. "You got movie theaters who may or may not survive with that capacity. And then you have music type venue theaters, which is what we do. We might show movies on occasion but that’s not our primary business. Our primary business is music and shows and things like that. You’re not going to bring a national name here for 100 seats, not unless they’re paying $500 per seat. It’s just not feasible."
Originally, the Riviera Theatre had a plan to reopen at a 50% capacity level, which was approved by the Niagara County Department of Health. Plans called for only one person will be allowed in the restroom at a time with staff posted there to ensure this rule is being followed.
Disney-style seating will be implemented, involving general admission seating and people will line up to come in single file. Once they are at the first row, an usher will ask how many people in the person’s party and seat them. Skipping two seats, they will repeat this procedure until all patrons have been seated. Shows wouldn’t have intermissions to avoid people congregating in the lobby.
