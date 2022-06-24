A small herd of cattle got loose Wednesday on Randall Road in the the Town of Wilson, trampling and eating in a neighboring oat field.
Upon arrival, a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy spoke to the owner of the cows who verified the situation. The victim alleged $2,000 worth of damage to his crop.
While on site, the deputy noted that the health of the livestock was in question and contacted the Niagara County SPCA. Investigator Rick Salisbury came on scene and issued a court order for the owner to bring the cows to a vet by July 15, or he’d be forced to sign over the livestock on the farm.
