Recent robberies are being actively investigated by New York State Police in the Town of Lockport.
Public Information Officer Jim O’Callaghan could not divulge any details on the incidents, including names of the businesses and when they were allegedly robbed, or as to whether the robberies were successful and if violence was introduced.
O’Callaghan did say that the the businesses were all located along South Transit Road between Summit Street and Robinson Road and at least three incidents have been reported.
“It could infringe on the investigation,” O’Callaghan said of why he could not divulge anything further.
According to O'Callaghan, more information will be reported later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.