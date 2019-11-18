A Monday afternoon fire at an apartment complex on Robinson Road sent two people to local hospitals and resulted in $1 million damage to the building.
Rapids Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to 6289 Robinson Road at 3:23 p.m. Monday, after a report of black smoke coming out of the three-story apartment complex, according to deputy fire chief Aaron Bair.
Bair said that on arrival one of his officers confirmed there was fire coming out of a window in the back of the building along with heavy smoke. Two residents were inside the building during the incident. One occupant jumped out a window from the third story and the other occupant was rescued by fire personnel within the first five minutes of the fire, Bair said.
Both occupants were transported to local hospitals with injuries and as of 6 p.m. Monday their status was unknown.
Bair estimated that within an hour firefighters were able to get the blaze under control. He said the contents of the structure caused the fire to spread quickly.
All eight units inside the complex were affected in some way.
"Either it is smoke damage, fire damage or water damage," Bair said.
Bair estimated structure damage at $1 million and said damage to contents is unknown currently.
No firefighters were injured.
The Niagara County Origins and Cause team is investigating. Red Cross was notified and was looking into providing shelter for tenants.
Agencies responding along with Rapids included South Lockport, Clarence Center, Wrights Corners, Swormville, Terry's Corners, Wolcottsville and Wendelville volunteer fire companies, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Fire Department, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.
Because the fire forced the closure of portions of Robinson Road, school buses in the area were directed to wait in the parking lot at Lockport Town Hall. Ridge Road Express, the company providing transportation, said it notified parents of the delay.
