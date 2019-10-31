Robocalls targeting Roman called into question

Two anonymous robocalls criticizing Mayor Michelle Roman appear to be in violation of Federal Communications Commission regulations and Roman said Thursday that her personal attorney is looking into whether anything can be done about them.
Voters on Tuesday and Wednesday were greeted with a pair of robocalls, alleging that Roman made "secret" deals with two city unions and won't release the agreements until after election season is over.
"A Lockport city employee union just accidentally revealed to the Buffalo News that they have a secret contract agreement already in place with Mayor Roman," one of the calls indicated. "Worse yet, the agreement has already been voted on by union-members, but Roman is hiding it until after election day. What did Roman give away to her special interest friends that had to be kept secret from taxpayers? Guess we’ll find out after election day. More proof that Michelle Roman represents the special interests first and the taxpayers second."
A second call, labeled "Lockport scandal alert," asked those who received it if they saw an article in the Lockport Union Sun & Journal about Roman's plan to "cut not just one but two secret deals with city unions."
"That’s right," the caller indicated, "two secret deals that she hopes to keep from taxpayers until after election day. Roman even refused to release details when questioned by the Union Sun and Journal reporter. But there is hope, the paper confirmed that the state comptroller's is now reviewing Roman’s secret contract. Secret deals to favor her supporters and special interest groups, but no information for voters. This certainly does make you wonder who’s really running city hall."
Roman has maintained that council members are aware of the details of the discussions with union leadership and said the tentative deals have been sent to the state comptrollers' office for review. She has declined to identify specific provisions of either agreement, which have not yet been formerly approved.
Republican mayoral challenger David Wohleben and 5th Ward Alderman Rick Abbott, also a Republican, both contend they have not seen the deals and have accused Roman of keeping the contents private until after Election Day.
Wohleben denied knowledge of the robocalls, saying he did not make them and did not who was responsible for creating them or placing them to voters in the city.
When asked how he was not aware of messaging attacking his opponent, he said he does not have the time to oversee every communication being sent out.
"I'm out walking the neighborhoods," Wohleben said.
Current federal rules require callers, regardless of the type of message involved, to be identified at the beginning of a prerecorded message. The rules also require all callers to be given a telephone number during or after the message, according to the FCC website.
Neither of the calls to homeowners in Lockport this week included the required information.
"I would hope the people who are doing this have experience and know the rules," Wohleben said. "I don't administer every single thing that is going on."
Wohleben said any communication that he personally creates will "be done legally and properly." He said he planned to call his campaign manager, the county GOP committee and the city GOP committee to make sure they understand attribution is needed for robocalls.
"We want to follow the rules. We want to follow the law," Wohleben said.
Common Council President Mark Devine criticized the robocall and local Republicans for the calls.
"I believe the Republicans are turning to desperate measures because they realize they are in a desperate situation," Devine said.
Roman criticized both the robocalls and mailers offering similar criticisms that were recently delivered to city households for not being accurate. She said both unions in question have been without contracts since 2012.
"Nothing I have done has been in secret," Roman said. "We've been openly pursuing negotiations with them. Our corporation counsel has been updating the council along the way, and getting their input and bringing stuff to the table. And Scott Schrader told the Common Council last Wednesday that the Common Council is usually the last people to see it and vote on it. So none of this is secret, how this is working. (Deputy Assistant City Attorney) Dave Haylett gave both copies of the two contracts to the comptroller's office to see the impact on the budget and we're waiting on that."
Roman said she is not planning on running robocalls of her own because: "I know most people find them annoying."
"I just wish people would run on the issues ... I've been trying to run a positive campaign," Roman said.
