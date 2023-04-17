A nearly 4-mile stretch of Rochester Road was reopened to traffic late Monday afternoon following repairs to multiple power lines and poles taken out by a motor vehicle on Sunday night.
Rochester Road was closed to traffic between Chestnut Ridge and Gasport roads after a one-vehicle accident on the 7900 block, near the intersection with Kayner Road, about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle struck low hanging power lines, causing “extensive” damage to multiple lines and poles in the area, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Aaron Schultz said.
The driver did not sustain any serious injuries as a result, Schultz said.
There has been no determination what caused the power lines to be low-hanging on the road.
“God only knows,” Schultz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.