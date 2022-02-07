Rock-em, Sock-em, Raider Robots

Technology students from the Barker Central School District conducted a demonstration of their work at a school board meeting on Monday. The students showed off remote controlled robots that they built to perform at the “Tech Wars” technology competition held at Niagara County Community College last month. “Tech Wars” involves several technology based competitions for middle and high school students from around the region. On top of the various robotics categories, other competitions at the event involved t-shirt design, photography, and architecture.
For the presentation, the students used their robots to play a game of “king-of-the-hill,” which entailed moving around a wooden field trying to drop one of two ping-pong balls into a singular hole. When one person scores, the game is reset, and the players must try to score again. The first to score three times wins.
“We’ve been doing it for over 20 years, except for the one year off due to the pandemic,” said Barker technology teacher Tom Mallon, who supervised the students at the event, “and we’ve been particularly successful with the ‘king-of-the-hill’ robotics program.”
Mallon stated that Barker’s particular success with “king-of-the-hill,” is likely due to the robots being needed for the game being similar to those made in the Barker technology curriculum.
Of the “Tech Wars” competitors who participated in “king-of-the-hill,” the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners were all from Barker High School. 9th grader Ian Wagner, who won 1st place in the competition, demonstrated his own robot at the meeting.
“I’m proud of my design,” Wagner said. “I tried keeping it small, but it ended up being bulky, but that still got me the win.”
Chris Post, another technology teacher at the district, also took time at the meeting to talk about Barker’s new e-sports team. The team, with students from 7th to 12th grade, competed in a league for the team-based shooter video game, “Overwatch.”
“This was our first year,” said Post “and we’re hoping to expand the program next year with some other games.”
Other games looking to be played by their e-sports team will be “Rocket League,” which is a vehicular soccer video game, and also virtual chess.
Barker technology student’s are looking to compete again in the upcoming Erie Community College “Tech Wars” later this year. Specific dates have yet to be determined.
