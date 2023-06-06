2023 Rock the Locks, the free Friday night concert series on Canal Street, kicks off this week with a performance by Alex Feig & Friends.
Lockport Main Street Inc. has lined up three concerts this month, all taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays through June 23. LMSI will have a food and drink tent, and vendors will be present, each week beginning at 5 p.m. The environment is family friendly and concert goers are encouraged to bring chairs.
Alex Feig & Friends is an indie rock outfit with a wide range of catchy and emotionally driven, original melodies. In addition the band performs a number of recognizable covers. The members are Corey Berger on drums, Pete Zamniak on bass, Evan Anstey on lead guitar and fiddle, and Alex Feig on guitar.
Dave Stockton & Pocket Change will jam on June 16.
Pop Rocks is slated to perform the June 23 concert. Pop Rocks is a five-piece band composed of veteran members of the Western New York music scene who specialize in ‘80s pop and rock: Rick Kinder (lead vocals), Steve Stempien (keyboards and vocals), Rich Salomon (guitar and vocals), Scott Nethery (bass and vocals) and Eric Comins (drums and vocals).
Rock the Locks is sponsored by NetPlus Alliance, Consumer’s Beverages and Resurgence Brewery.
For more information, visit www.lockportmainstreet.com.
