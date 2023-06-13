When 6-year-old Rowan Sacco gets home from school every day, he checks for new donations at the rock garden in front of his house.
The garden, set around a tree in front of his family’s East Avenue home, contains rocks painted by him, his friends and family.
He is looking to have more rocks donated to the garden in support of his father, Sam, who is currently deployed overseas in Iraq.
“Our goal is to fill the whole thing,” his mother Rachel said.
The family turned to painting rocks, an activity they had previously done to decorate around the house and community during the Covid-19 pandemic, to help Rowan cope with his father being away.
“It’s something to make him smile,” Rachel said.
She added that they plan to have all the rocks on full display for Sam to see when he gets home at the end of the year.
They started painting rocks last month, and now the garden has more than 30 rocks painted with various designs ranging from butterflies to watermelon.
Rowan’s kindergarten classmates at Roy B. Kelley Elementary School will soon be adding rocks that they painted in school last week.
Rowan said his favorite colors to paint the rocks with are red, gold and, of course, army green.
Donations can be placed directly at the Sacco family garden on East Avenue between Pound and Vine streets.
