'Rockin' the Downs' concerts rescheduled

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced that out of an abundance of caution surrounding the novel coronavirus situation, the first two “Rockin the Downs” concerts scheduled for this June have been rescheduled to late August.
The Vince Neil concert originally scheduled for June 19 will now take place on Aug. 21.
The Steve Augeri concert originally scheduled for June 26 will now take place on Aug. 28.
Officials from Batavia Downs said tickets already sold for these concerts will be honored on the new dates.
The first concert for the “Rockin the Downs” concert series will be the regularly scheduled July 10 performance by Molly Hatchet.
“We felt it was necessary to reschedule the start of the series,” said Henry Wojtaszek, CEO and president of Batavia Downs Gaming. “We are still looking forward to seeing everyone this summer, at time when local and state officials have determined it is safe to do so.”
Tickets to all concerts are available at BataviaConcerts.com
Owned and operated by 15 Western New York counties and the cities of Rochester and Buffalo, Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp. is a public benefit corporation with headquarters in Batavia, New York. WROTB owns and operates 17 branches, as well as Batavia Downs Gaming, a standard bred racetrack and gaming facility.
