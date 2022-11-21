The house at 1 Rogers Ave. was damaged by fire on Saturday morning.
Lockport Fire Department was sent to the residence at 7:52 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming out of the first-floor and attic windows.
The fire in the basement was extinguished quickly, according to LFD. All occupants and pets got out of the structure safely before first responders arrived.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but it is believed that two juveniles present at the time of the fire were involved, LFD relayed.
The structure sustained about $15,000 damage and contents loss is estimated at $4,000.
