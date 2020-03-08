For 15 years, Billy and Maggie Benke have rode around the area serving food as Billy's Beef, but the long-time food truck operators have decided to set up a brick-and-mortar location to serve their customers.
Billy said he and Maggie have been working on getting Maggie's Kitchen, 7610 Ridge Road, up and running since October. The soft opening for the restaurant will be held on Tuesday.
Benke said they decided to open the restaurant after people expressed interest in them serving food all year round because their food truck isn't open year round. He added that not having a source of income in the winter is difficult.
"In the wintertime, it's a long winter. We do well in the summer. But now from September till the end of May, I haven't pulled a paycheck ... We can work right here off our property. Why not?" Benke said.
Maggie's Kitchen serves a variety of breakfast and lunch foods. They want to focus on giving people a place to sit down and relax, so in the summer they will be offering a grove and a petting zoo on their property.
To get the building ready, a lot of work and money, around $30,000, went into it.
Benke said his restaurant will only provide "top notch" ingredients for the food.
"We buy all top notch stuff. Because of being in the business for 15 years, on the beef wagon, we know you buy all top notch stuff and people come back," he said.
Benke said he wants to continue his tradition of helping people with the restaurant. In the beginning period of the restaurant, every 25th person will get a free meal, and at least for the first month, first responders will get free coffee.
For more information, check out their Facebook.com page.
