Rolling up her sleeve for the vaccine

Amy Shellman is many things. Mother, online businesswoman, former teacher and currently a registered nurse at Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
She’s also a survivor of the COVID-19, having tested positive on Nov. 30 and quarantined for two weeks. She fought back and won but her experience with the virus wasn’t over.
On Dec. 20, Shellman was vaccinated against the chance of contracting the virus again. Her employer, Catholic Health, has been distributing both the Pfizer and Menorah vaccines to its employees as of Dec. 15. In January, Shellman will be given the second shot.
“I feel pretty good,” Shellman said. “I think I’m still feeling some COVID fatigue, so I’m napping a lot but I don’t think it has anything to do with the vaccination.”
Catholic Health Director of Public Relations JoAnn Cavanaugh said that vaccines were given first to health care workers in the Intense Care Unit, the Emergency Unit, the COVID Unit, and the Maternity Unit.
“We put together a priority list that was based on location in the hospital, job categories and age,” she said.
Cavanaugh said that job categories referred to whether the health worker came into direct contact with COVID-19 positive patient through the service they provide.
As for Shellman, after going through what the virus had in store for her, she jumped at the chance to take the vaccine and explained why.
“They called and asked if I wanted it and I said, ‘Yes, I do,’ ” Shellman said. “For me, I’ve always been a huge believer in science and modern medicine. I’m not super skeptical to begin with. To me, vaccines work, I know they work, they’ve done many trials.”
Shellman said that she was aware that the long-term effects of a vaccine were unknown, but countered that the long-term effects of the COVID-19 were also unknown, as well as, much about the virus’s short-term effects.
“We have a little bit of an idea,” she said. “It’s causing organ damage in people that are recovering from it, and it’s causing death in others. I’ve see many people who have been at the hospital for over three months because they have this virus.”
For Shellman, it was what she observed at her work that clinched her choice to take the vaccine and recommend its use to others.
“For me, I see how awful COVID can be,” Shellman said. “How many vaccines have you taken in your life? For me, it’s like a zillion and it’s such a small chance (of side effects)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.