Paul Oates, a long-time host of WLVL's early morning news show, will become city clerk next week, Mayor Michelle Roman confirmed.
City Clerk Richelle Pasceri has been terminated from the post effective this Friday.
Neither Pasceri nor Roman has offered a reason for Pasceri's termination.
John Maser, business manager for the radio station, confirmed that Oates is leaving its employ after 17 years as a morning show host, and said he and Lance Melin will replace Oates as morning news co-hosts. News director Hank Nevins will continue in that role, Maser noted.
Roman said Oates' experience and knowledge of the city made him a standout candidate for appointment as city clerk. She added that Oates was the main candidate she had in mind for the job and did not do formal interviews.
"I just thought people from all walks of life respect him," Roman said.
Oates served as clerk of the Niagara County Legislature during the early 2000s.
His starting salary as Lockport city clerk will be between $50,000 and $55,000. That's less than the $65,000 to $67,000 that Pasceri was budgeted for, according to Roman.
It is still unclear whether Pasceri is a member of the city department heads union. The city clerk was added to the union in 2018, but Roman contends that was an illegal move.
The city clerk is "a charter appointed official. They fought this for the police chief in the past and lost," Roman told the Union-Sun & Journal last week.
Chief Building Inspector Jason Dool, who is in charge of the department heads' union, said on Monday that he is not sure whether the union will file a grievance on Pasceri's behalf.
"I really don't have a lot of details at this point," Dool said.
