Roman names a new finance director 

Mayor Michelle Roman has appointed a new city finance director.
Timothy Russo, a Tonawanda native who moved to Lockport in the summer of 2019 and served as chair of the city audit committee, started in his new role on Monday.
Russo succeeds finance director Scott Schrader, who resigned from the post at the beginning of the year.
In advance of his appointment, Russo resigned from the audit committee last week.
"Being on the audit committee, it really gave me a perspective into what the city excels in in terms of their finances and some areas that I believe there could be improvements in," he said. "So kind of having that mindset forefront, I though this would be a good opportunity to help the city improve upon their current financial capabilities, and to really help foster a better educated and financially informed decision making process, for both the budget side of government and the financial side."
Russo said his goals as finance director are to make sure the city's revenues are in line with its expenditures and to monitor COVID-19's effects on the city's finances.
Russo, 25, is a graduate of Buffalo State College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in public communication and music, and Syracuse University, where he obtained a master's degree in public administration.
"When I was (at SU) I really fell in love with the budgeting and finance side of government, so I obtained a concentration in state and local financial management and analysis," he said.
Russo went on to work as a budget analyst for the state of Maryland's department of budget and management. His portfolio there included higher education institutions and the state's labor and workforce development programs.
Russo said he decided to return to Western New York to be closer to his family, and moved to Lockport.
