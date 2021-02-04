Roman voices optimism for a better year ahead

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 25. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.