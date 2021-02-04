Roman voices optimism for a better year ahead

An improved Lockport Police / community relationship, continued infrastructure updates and a $10 million downtown revitalization initiative are among the things city residents can look forward to in 2021, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Michelle Roman said in her annual State of the City address this week.
“Normally, information relating to COVID-19 protocols would not be part of the State of the City, but it has been almost a year since the Covid pause first came into place, and it has had a large impact on our city government, our community businesses and organizations, our schools, and our residents,” she said.
One sign of the impact was in Roman's address itself. She delivered her remarks during the Common Council's livestreamed Wednesday evening business meeting.
City departments remain fully staffed, although most business is being conducted remotely since physical public access to city hall is limited, Roman noted.
“Despite these hardships, setbacks and fiscal insecurities, Lockport has accomplished much in 2020 and Lockport has a lot more to look forward to in 2021, as well,” she asserted.
“We have started the conversation between our police and our community and will continue to see improvements in communication and training for our police department that serves our community. The city is continuing updates to the infrastructure, including updates to our service pumps in our water filtration plant, UV disinfection with our wastewater process and streetscapes through green infrastructure grant program and other funds.”
This year, Roman said, various streets will be improved both aesthetically and functionally, by reduction of storm water and sanitary sewer overflows into the city's fresh water system. These streets include, but are not limited to: Washburn Street, between Walnut and South streets; South Street, between Washburn and Locust streets; and Pine Street, between Walnut and Main streets.
“The state Department of Environmental Conservation is also working with the city for a cleanup project and replacement of our 30-inch Gulf Interceptor sewer project,” Roman said. “This was implemented after an engineering study was provided with a joint effort and funds from the Town of Lockport."
"Fundraising for a new, permanent skate park will also be complete this fall and construction will be complete in 2022,” she added.
The $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant awarded to Lockport by the state will help small businesses in the downtown corridor to make meaningful improvements to their properties, she said.
“Lastly, our local businesses continue to need our support more than ever, as we slowly emerge from the fog that Covid-19 has placed on our business owners and our community. Please do your best to support our community’s businesses while continuing to follow the social distancing guidelines. This is just another example of adversity that the residents of Lockport face,” Roman said.
“But we are a strong and resilient community. We will rise to the challenges that we face as a community — and we will overcome them together.”
