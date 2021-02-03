The Lockport school district's new “conflict resolution coach” at North Park Junior High School is familiar to students and staff alike.
Ron Cheatham, North Park's longtime “peer mediator” before he left the full-time post last year over a contract dispute, will earn $10,200 in his new, part-time position, which is being funded by a STOP School Violence Program grant.
Cheatham's job responsibilties will include assisting in managing conflicts between students and staff, between staff members and between parents and staff.
Working as an independent contractor rather than a district employee, Cheatham's appointment was effective Feb. 3 and is good through Sept. 30. His contract includes an option to extend the arrangement for an additional two years.
Cheatham, a retiree of General Motors, earned popularity as a full-time school counselor who could relate well with young people.
When he turned 62, Cheatham asked to switch to half-time status to avoid losing his Social Security payments as a retiree. When the district denied his request, Cheatham left the post, which set off a series of protests by students and parents about a year ago.
At North Park, nearly 150 students staged a peaceful class walkout to call on the district to retain their peer counselor. Weeks later, protesters packed a meeting of the Board of Education to ask the same.
In the subsequent school board election, in June, Cheatham’s wife Renee was elected to a seat, and earned the highest number of votes among 11 candidates running for four open seats.
After the board's Wednesday work session, Renee Cheatham said she did not run for a board seat because of her husband's job situation last year, but she acknowledged that her family appreciated the outpouring of community support for her husband.
“Ron's extremely excited about getting back and working with kids again,” she said. “It was never about the money. It was always about him wanting to be there, to be a part of these childrens' lives — and he is an excellent person at it and it shows.”
School board president Karen Young said a conflict resolution coach and a peer mediator are not the same person by a different title.
”This one's more involved,” she said of the conflict resolution coach's job duties. “We'd been working on the grant and we just got it approved. (Ron) applied and he was a perfect fit for it."
