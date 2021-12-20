Rooted in generosity

NEWFANE — Newfane Central School hosted a “Giving Tree” recently to help families in need. The outreach was organized by Lara MacFarlane, the counseling office secretary of Newfane High School.
“There are people out there who are continuously wanting to help improve the lives of families and kids in our district,” MacFarlane said, “and we just needed a way to get them there.”
For the program, children of families in need received tags indicating their clothing measurements and interests. Each tag was given a letter in order to keep the process anonymous. The tags were hung on a Christmas tree in the high school and donors were invited to take a tag and fulfill a wish.
Staff and district alumni, as well as members of the PTSA, Newfane Lions Club and the community at large participated, and helped up to 30 local families. One unnamed donor purchased $600 of gift cards from Wilson's Pizza Shop and had them distributed to all families that participated in the program.
“The show of support from all involved has been incredible,” MacFarlane said. “The community really answered the call, and overwhelmingly so.”
Feeling that it was a successful pilot, MacFarlane is already planning on arranging another Giving Tree next year.
“We ... look forward to making it even better in 2022,” she said.
