On Sunday, Sept. 22, Our Lady of Fatima Shrine, 1023 Swann Road, Lewiston, will be the site of the 39th annual Rosary Crusade for World Peace.
The event, which will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m., is sponsored by the Niagara Council of Catholic Women of the Diocese of Buffalo. This year’s theme is “Mary, Queen of Peace, pray for our nation and the world.”
Msgr. J. Patrick Keleher, campus minister at the State University of New York at Buffalo’s Newman Center, will serve as this year’s homilist. Msgr. J. Thomas Moran, retired pastor of St. Bernard Parish, Youngstown, will be the moderator and Dolores Laurrie of Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph Parish, Niagara Falls, will serve as the crusade’s chairperson.
Students from Niagara County will recite the rosary. Knights of Columbus Council 14622 will take part in the crusade and the Pacillo family from St. Peter Parish, Lewiston, will crown the statue of Mary.
The crusade, which is open to the public, will include an outdoor rosary procession, coronation of the statue of Mary, blessing of children and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.
Pope Francis has bestowed an apostolic blessing upon all participants in this year’s event.
Complimentary rosaries will be distributed to all in attendance at the crusade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.