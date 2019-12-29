It all started with an idea that Cheryl Irish Butera of Youngstown had about getting her mom and four sisters something special for Christmas.
The first person she thought of to help her was her stepsister, Rosemary Hill, a renowned Tuscarora bead artist who has two pieces of her work in the Smithsonian Institute.
Hill, who was raised on the Tuscarora Nation and who learned beadwork from her mother and grandmother, has a unique connection to Cheryl and her sisters and their mom, Florence Irish.
Hill and and Florence became friends when both had studios at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls about 20 years ago, when Florence was teaching Bob Ross-style painting classes and Rosemary was teaching beadwork.
"They were kindred spirits from the beginning," said Butera of her mom and Hill. "My mom taught Rosemary how to paint and Rosemary taught my mom to do beadwork."
As a friendship grew between the two artists, Florence confessed to Rosemary that she was lonely. And Rosemary's father, Ken Hill, was a widower whose girlfriend has just passed away. At Rosemary's encouragement, Florence reached out to Ken and when the two met, they became inseparable. Cheryl recalled how happy the relationship made her mom.
"It was one of the times in my mother's adult life that I saw her really happy. My mother and Ken would play cards, they would laugh, they would go to the casino. They really enjoyed each other all the time. He died with her by his side," Cheryl said. "I never thought I would see my mother be happy like that."
So, when Cheryl wanted to find the perfect Christmas gift to unite her mom, herself and her four sisters, she turned to her stepsister Rosemary, her mom's longtime friend and stepdaughter.
Rosemary was happy to accept the job. She made each sister, including herself, a different colored pin. For Florence, she made a necklace.
Cheryl, who lives in Youngstown, got a turquoise beaded pin, Diane Hensley, who lives in Fresno, California, got a green pin, Dorothy Fantrazzo of Niagara Falls got a purple pin, Denice Irish of Sequim, Washington got a yellow pin and Bernardine Irish of Simi Valley California, got an azure blue pin.
Cheryl's sisters opened their gifts on Christmas Eve. "My sister Bernadine and I were on the phone while Bernardine opened hers. We were both crying," Cheryl said. Her mother, Florence, 91, was presented her necklace at the Schoellkopf Health Center where she resides. Though struggling with blindness and memory loss, Florence seemed to respond when the necklace was put around her neck. "Thank you Rosie," she was heard to say on the video that was recorded of the gift giving.
For Rosemary, it was a labor of love, made more so by the designs she found, a different one for each recipient, all representing tokens of kindness including a dove, a flower, angel wings, a butterfly, a rainbow and a heart.
"I loved making them," she said of the pins and the necklace, especially because the designs represented kindness.
"As you get older, kindness matters a lot to all of us," Rosemary explained. "I thought these would be perfect for us."
