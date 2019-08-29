Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is partnering with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for a planned $2 million medical oncology center to include chemotherapy on the Falls campus.
Hospital officials say it will improve both the quality and accessibility of cancer care in Niagara County.
A certificate of need application has been filed with the New York State Department of Health seeking approval for the 6,085-square-foot center, which will be designed and operated as part of the Roswell Park Care Network.
Chemotherapy, or chemo, involves the use of drugs or medications to treat cancer. The treatments are delivered (or infused) intravenously with the number and duration of chemotherapy treatments dependent on a patient’s cancer type and overall health.
Memorial President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo said the new chemotherapy infusion center represents a giant step forward in Memorial’s continuing efforts to find the best care and bring it home where it’s accessible to those who need it most.
“Everybody knows somebody – a family member, friend or co-worker – who has traveled to Buffalo to receive lifesaving chemotherapy infusion treatment,” Ruffolo said. “Giving our neighbors in Niagara access to the newest therapies and treatment approaches in a bright, new comfortable setting along with access to Roswell Park’s support services and clinical trials will be a game changer for the Greater Niagara region’s cancer patients.”
In keeping with Memorial’s commitment to serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, which was launched with the opening of the Golisano Center for Community Health in June 2016, the new Infusion Therapy Center will be fully accessible to patients with special needs and their families and caregivers.
Additionally, in conjunction with the opening of the Infusion Center, Memorial officials say they will offer a new prevention, awareness and treatment program designed to end care disparities and improve access to cancer prevention and treatment for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
