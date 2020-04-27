Rotary Club keeps a cleanup commitment

CONTRIBUTEDThe Rotary Club of Lockport carried out a community service project in a safe manner on April 25. The club annually participates in the New York State Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway cleanup in the spring and the fall. Preparing to pick up trash are, from left,  Rotarians Mike Mullane, Dan Wilson, Dick Mullaney, Jim Bull and in the background, Martina Fern. Like many groups, the club struggles to find safe activities during the novel coronavirus pandemic to fulfill its motto, "Service Above Self."  

 

With abundant caution, the Rotary Club of Lockport carried out its annual commitment to clean the highway shoulders for a 2.1-mile stretch on Saunders Settlement Road just west of the city limits on April 25.

The club has been committed to this project since the 1980s and is part of the New York State Department of Transportation's Adopt-A-Highway program.

Led by Environmental Committee Chair Dick Mullaney, nine volunteers spent nearly three hours picking up trash along two shoulders and a median strip of the divided highway. Fifteen heavy-duty trash bags were filled with accumulation since the fall 2019 clean up.

Participating in the cleanup were Mike Mullane, Dan Wilson, Dick Mullaney, Jim Bull, Martina Fern., Steve Cotten, Paul Lehman, Ellen Schratz and her daughter, Lizzie Schratz.

The Rotary Club of Lockport is composed of 77 members and 11 honorary members. The club recently made a commitment to two area food pantries of $500 each to assist during the pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you