Rotary Club keeps a cleanup commitment

CONTRIBUTEDThe Rotary Club of Lockport carried out a community service project in a safe manner on April 25. The club annually participates in the New York State Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway cleanup in the spring and the fall. Preparing to pick up trash are, from left, Rotarians Mike Mullane, Dan Wilson, Dick Mullaney, Jim Bull and in the background, Martina Fern. Like many groups, the club struggles to find safe activities during the novel coronavirus pandemic to fulfill its motto, "Service Above Self."