Rotary Club keeps a cleanup commitment

With abundant caution, the Rotary Club of Lockport carried out its annual commitment to clean the highway shoulders for a 2.1-mile stretch on Saunders Settlement Road just west of the city limits on April 25.
The club has been committed to this project since the 1980s and is part of the New York State Department of Transportation's Adopt-A-Highway program.
Led by Environmental Committee Chair Dick Mullaney, nine volunteers spent nearly three hours picking up trash along two shoulders and a median strip of the divided highway. Fifteen heavy-duty trash bags were filled with accumulation since the fall 2019 clean up.
Participating in the cleanup were Mike Mullane, Dan Wilson, Dick Mullaney, Jim Bull, Martina Fern., Steve Cotten, Paul Lehman, Ellen Schratz and her daughter, Lizzie Schratz.
The Rotary Club of Lockport is composed of 77 members and 11 honorary members. The club recently made a commitment to two area food pantries of $500 each to assist during the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.