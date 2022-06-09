MIDDLEPORT — After spending more than four years at the helm of the Royalton-Hartland Central School District, Hank Stopinski will be departing the district later this month to take over as superintendent of the Depew Union-Free School District.
At its Wednesday meeting, the Roy-Hart school board approved Director of Curriculum and Instruction Jill Heck to be appointed the district’s interim superintendent while the board seeks a permanent replacement. She started at the district as the Director of Technology in 2017.
“I’m humbled and excited that the board has selected me,” Heck said after the meeting. “I’m looking forward to all the opportunities that will be presented to our students, faculty, teachers, and our district as a whole over the course of the next six months, and I wish Hank Stopinski all the luck in Depew.”
Stopinski said that he feels that he’s largely succeeded in what he wished to accomplish at Roy-Hart.
Stopinski said that among his accomplishments at Roy-Hart are the development of the district’s strategic plan, the facilities master plan and improvements in student safety. The strategic plan involved making enhancements to academic performance, and college and career readiness for students.
“It involved community members, staff, the board of education, students, and we really took time to reflect on what we’re proud of and what we want to build on, and figuring out what areas improvement might be needed for,” he said.
The facilities master plan involved the various capital projects for the district’s infrastructure. Safety measures were also improved in the expected procedures and protocols and running the district throughout the Covid pandemic. He also thinks that he’s been able to improve his skills when it comes to working with communities and organized labor.
“The last couple of years have been difficult due to the Covid pandemic,” he said. “Listening to what people are saying, understanding what they’re feeling, being compassionate, and trying to find solutions that can help the majority of the people are all things that I’ve learned over the last couple of years.”
Stopinski said a particular moment that stood out to him during his tenure was listening to the Superintendent’s Student Advisory, which was a group of students he met with on a monthly basis to get their unique perspective on how the district was being managed.
“I always found that the students were the wisest ones of everyone I was consulting with,” he said. “They always get it. They know how the decisions are impacting them, and their recommendations about facilities, safety, and how to go about doing things was always something that I valued tremendously.”
In regards to relocating to Depew, Stopinski feels that its district was appealing due to sharing similar philosophies.
“As I looked at districts around the region, the Depew district appealed to me because it has a lot of the same priorities and philosophies that I do as a superintendent,” he said.
Much like when he started at Roy-Hart, he feels that his skills can help Depew’s board achieve its goals.
Prior to his tenure at Roy-Hart, Stopinski was a founding principal at the Health Sciences Charter High School in Buffalo. He was also the director of Career and Technical Education at Capital Region BOCES.
“I’ve been in leadership positions for almost 30 years,” he said. “Being the principal of a charter school I reported directly to the board, so it was a very easy transition.”
A presentation at the meeting by Anthony Day, from the Western New York Education Services Council, explained to the board what they should consider when looking for the next permanent superintendent.
Stopinski emphasized on the day of his last Roy-Hart School Board meeting that he will miss the students and community the most.
“Every single person that’s either employed by the district or a person within the community, everyone cares about the other people here, and it’s something special, something that Roy-Hart should be very proud of,” he said.
His last day at Roy-Hart will be on June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.