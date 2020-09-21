The Royalton-Hartland Board of Education wants to ensure that all extracurricular activities get the same amount of priority that the athletics program does in the district.
The idea came up shortly after a press release was received by John Grzymala, athletic director for the Roy-Hart district, in which he was informed that football, volleyball and cheer were being postponed until March 2021.
While school board members struggled to address the obstacles of other fall sports, such as soccer, track and field hockey. Board President Thomas Brigham brought up the importance of clubs and other extracurricular activities.
“The reason I ask about extracurriculars is if the board is going to look forward to with athletics, I think we should have a serious discussion about extracurriculars,” he said. “This comes from the safety view, because so many of our extracurricular activities can be accomplished safely via remote Zoom calls. Student council, or the school paper, or I’d venture to say, nearly all of them can be conducted remotely, as opposed to athletics, because they can’t.
“If you’re going to allow athletics, I don’t see how we cannot allow extracurriculars,” he added.
Currently, no extracurriculars are in place in the district, Brigham said. Sports will be starting today, but interest levels of the students are still being gauged, as well as club advisors' availability. The board will vote during October’s meeting on individual clubs that will then be offered in mid-October.
Some of the benefits cited by Brigham include the resume enhancement that comes from participation in after-school activities, possibly affecting college admission.
“When we remove drama club or student paper, from the student’s resume … how can we do that and allow someone to play tennis? I really think we have to have that discussion,” Brigham said.
Hank Stopinski, superintendent of Roy-Hart, said that Brigham made a good point with his safety perspective.
“Every club, every activity that we do, we need to engage students on different levels,” Stopinski said. “If we’re going to go into this thing, then perhaps we need to appoint all the club advisers and hold them accountable to the system we have in place right now and the expectation for a virtual environment as we move forward.”
The board asked unanimously and individually that the district should look into every opportunity to bring all kinds extracurriculars to students at Roy-Hart.
“If I hadn’t had extracurriculars and my kids hadn’t had sports in some some shape or form, school wouldn’t have had a lot of meaning,” said Carol Blumrick, vice president of the school board. “It’s what inspires them to be there. We’re on tricky times, there are going to have to be some modifications, and I realize that, but I do believe that in some way, shape or form, there needs to be an outlet for these kids and we need to have some kind of offerings for both extracurricular and sports.”
