MIDDLEPORT — Royalton-Hartland Central School District’s 2023-2024 budget shows no increase in the property tax levy.
The budget, which was adopted by the school board Wednesday, lists a tax levy of $11.1 million, the same as the 2022-2023 tax levy.
The spending plan comes in at $30.4 million, which is $1 million or 3.92% more than this year’s spending plan.
With the New York State budget for FY 2023-2024 not yet in place, the district is estimating it will receive $17.93 million in state aid. That’s $1.1 million or 6.8% more aid than Roy-Hart received in 2022-2023.
Business Administrator Andrew Lang said district employment will increase by one in 2023-2024, as a full-time equivalent school counselor is hired. The budget also contains additional appropriations for expansion of School Resource Officer services throughout the district, he said.
The annual public hearing on the adopted budget is scheduled for May 3 at the high school. The public vote on the budget will take place on May 16.
